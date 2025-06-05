Chennai: Tariffic diversion announced for Gangadeeswarar temple procession fest on June 6

CHENNAI: In view of the chariot procession festival of Gangadeeswarar Temple located on Gangadeeswarar Temple Street will be held on Friday, from 5 am, Chennai police had made some traffic diversion.

The procession will take place via the following junctions Gangadeeswarar Temple entrance (Alighting point) - Gangadeeswarar Temple street - Dr.Alagappa Road- Audiyappa Street - Vellala Street - Purasaiwakkam High Road - Welcome Hotel Junction - Gangadeeswarar Temple entrance (Finishing Point).

To facilitate smooth movement for devotees visiting the temple for darshan and to ease traffic flow for vehicle users, the following traffic diversions will be implemented on Friday between 6 am and 1 pm.

Vehicles coming from Doveton Junction towards Gangadeeswarar Koil Street will be diverted onto Ritherdon Road, E.V.R. Salai to reach the Destination.

Vehicles coming from Purasaiwakkam towards Gangadeeswarar Koil Street will be diverted towards Purasaiwakkam High road, Doveton Junction, Ritherdon, EVR Salai to reach destination.

Vehicles coming from Egmore and Central in EVR Salai will be restricted at Dasaprakash junction towards Alagappa Road. Instead they will proceed till EGA Junction -Vasu Street - Barnaby road- Millers road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Perambur via Bricklin road towards Purasaiwakkam high road will be restricted to take left turn at Millers road Junction. Instead they will towards Kellys junction Ormes Road, Ponniyamman Koil Junction * Flowers road - EVR Salai to reach the destination.

Vehicles will not be allowed at Vellala Street, Audiyapa Street during procession.

No vehicles will be allowed to park throughout the Chariot procession route.