Chennai: SWD construction worker dies in wall collapse

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old guest worker from West Bengal, engaged in storm water drain construction works in RA Puram, was killed after a wall collapsed on him on Monday evening.

The deceased, identified as Samar Sardar, was part of a group of workers engaged in digging trenches for SWD.

When they were digging along the compound wall of a private company on Boat Club Road, the wall collapsed trapping Sardar under the debris. His co-workers’ efforts to rescue him were futile.

Personnel from Abhiramapuram police station and fire stations cleared the debris and recovered Sardar’s body. He was moved to a nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Police moved his body to the GH in Royapettah for post-mortem.