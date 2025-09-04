Chennai: Surplus flower supply takes prices down for Onam

CHENNAI: In a rarity, abundant flower supply has crashed nearly one-third of last week's wholesale rates despite the ongoing Onam festive season. While the price dip has brought relief to buyers, wholesale sellers said they were struggling to cover costs.

"The prices have dipped due to higher production. Last week, because of Vinayagar Chaturthi and other auspicious days, sales were brisk. But now, despite the Onam demand, the rates have crashed. This year, flowers have bloomed more than usual," said Mookiah S, a wholesale trader at the Koyambedu market.

On Thursday, about 60 lorries, each carrying at least five tonnes of flowers, arrived at Koyambedu. Including other vehicles, total arrivals stood at 80–100, compared with 40–60 lorries on regular days.

Marigold, which sold at Rs 200–280 per kg last week during Vinayagar Chaturthi, dropped to Rs 40–60 per kg. Jasmine fell from Rs 700–800 per kg to Rs 250–300. "Vadamalli is priced at Rs 50–60 per kg but has little demand. Customers prefer marigold, which comes in different colours and are increasingly used as a substitute," Mookiah added.

Rose supplies from Hosur have also flooded the market, thanks to favourable weather. "The demand remains high for jasmine and jathimalli, but prices are not matching our expectations," noted Arun Viswasam, another trader.

For the Malayalee community in the city, which purchases large quantities of flowers for Athapookalam during Onam, the price decline has come as welcome news. But for sellers, the festival season has brought unexpected losses instead of windfall gains, another trader rued.