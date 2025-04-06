Chennai: Surgery on toddler with rare liver condition successful

CHENNAI: When he was just nine months old, Arsh Shaha went through a rare and complicated surgery as he suffered from Biliary atresia, a rare and serious liver condition that affects infants.

He was diagnosed with the disease when he was two months old. Despite undergoing surgery at four months, his health continued to deteriorate, and he required a liver transplant to survive. Arsh's mother stepped forward to donate a portion of her liver, but the financial burden was overwhelming.

Arsh's family had already spent Rs 15 lakh on his treatment, and the transplant was estimated to cost another Rs 22 lakh. The family collected funds through Ketto.org, a crowdfunding platform, and underwent a successful liver transplant.

After months of recovery and follow-up care, Arsh is a thriving two-year-old living a happy and active childhood.