    Chennai: Sunday pattern of train services in suburban sections, reservation centres on Christmas day

    Chennai Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (8.00 am to 2.00 pm) on December 25 (Wednesday) on account of Christmas

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2024 6:42 PM IST
    EMU trains

    CHENNAI: The computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centers in Chennai Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (8.00 am to 2.00 pm) on December 25 (Wednesday) on account of Christmas, a national holiday.

    Also, Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta & Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu sections, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Southern RailwaySuburban TrainsChristmas
    DTNEXT Bureau

