Chennai: Sudden spell throws suburb life out of gear

CHENNAI: A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the early hours of Saturday left several suburban areas of Chennai inundated, disrupting traffic and paralysing daily life.

The downpour, which began around midnight, caused severe waterlogging in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu, Maduranthagam, and along stretches of OMR and ECR.

In Chromepet and Pallavaram, nearly two feet of water submerged portions of the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway, forcing vehicles to wade through. Flooding was also reported on Pallavaram–Kundrathur Road, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Mudichur Road, and the Tambaram–Velachery Main Road.

Residents in Chromepet pointed to the long-pending railway culvert widening project as the cause of repeated flooding on GST Road. Social activist V Santhanam said the Highways Department had paid Rs 7.2 crore to Southern Railway in 2021 to widen the culverts and improve drainage, but the work has remained stalled for five years.

"Had the project been completed, GST Road would not have gone underwater again," he said.

With the northeast monsoon yet to set in, residents fear more severe flooding in the coming months unless corrective measures are taken.

They urged the Highways Department, railways and local bodies to expedite stormwater drain works and address civic gaps without further delay.