Chennai subways to become flood-resistant with Rs 11 crore makeover

CHENNAI: Keeping eye on the upcoming northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is spending Rs 11.36 crore to repair and renovate key subways in the city, and also to mitigate inundation of flood water.

The Corporation, which is responsible for the solid waste management, flood mitigation, public hygiene and several other civic duties in the city, has been implementing several schemes to bear the brunt of upcoming monsoon as the Indian Meteorological Department also forecast that the long period average (rainfall recorded over a particular area for a given interval) for the State may increase to 110%.

Recently, the Bridges department, a wing of the GCC looking after the bridges, flyovers and subways, has floated nine tenders for the renovation and maintenance of subways, including Gengu Reddy subway at Egmore, MC Road subway in Old Washermenpet, Harrington Road subway at Chetpet, Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway in Kodambakkam and several others that have high vehicular movement.

The GCC’s decision has come in the aftermath of several complaints from motorists and denizens about water-logging in the subways after just a few minutes of rain, making it slippery for motorists to navigate.

“The tenders were floated to purchase additional numbers of submerging motor pumps to clear water stagnation, as the available pumps are not enough to remove the water expeditiously. More generators will be purchased too, through the tenders,” said a top officials of Bridges department. “In some subways, the road surface is not in a good condition, which leads to groaning and leaking pipes. These issues also will be addressed through the tenders.”

Clear instructions will be given to the successful bidders to complete the works including painting and electrification before the onset of northeast monsoon. “We expect the works to be concluded by October,” he added.

Sources also stated that GCC Commissioner Kumaragurubaran has instructed officials not to beautify the subways as it would distract motorists causing accidents, and that the beautification works should be limited to drawing murals on the pillars of flyovers.