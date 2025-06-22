Chennai: Subway project dropped, Chromepet vows to fight

CHENNAI: Residents have been demanding a vehicular subway linking Chromepet East and West and the level crossing (LC26)

They cite that commuters from Lakshmi Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Naidu Nagar, Barathi Nagar, Nemilichery, Zamin Royapet, and Kurinji Nagar travel via Chromepet every day

In 2014, the Highways Department and the Railways jointly decided to build a subway here but over a decade later dropped the plan citing unavailability of land

Chennai: Residents and civic activists in Chromepet on Saturday resolved to protest against the state authority’s decision to drop the subway construction plan in Chromepet due to the unavailability of land. The protest will be held in front of the Zonal Office for Highways on Wednesday.

Chromepet residents have long been demanding a vehicular subway linking Chromepet East and West and the level crossing (LC26), stating that the gate is often closed for a long time obstructing traffic during peak hours. In 2014, the Highways Department along with the Railways decided to construct a vehicular subway at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crores. More than 10 years later, it remains an announcement.

Later, officials said that once the Radha Nagar subway work was completed, the LC26 gate will be closed and the subway work will start. And in the latest development, a recent RTI response has revealed that the Highways Department has dropped the subway plan at LC26 altogether for want of sufficient land, dealing a blow to the residents who have been fighting for a subway here.

Activists in Chromepet and Pallavaram have decided to resume their protests against the government. Vowing to fight until their demand is met, residents here argue that a subway is a must at LC26 to reduce traffic congestion, as more than three lakh people travel from either side of Chromepet every day.