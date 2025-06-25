Chennai, suburbs to get rain for 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: Denizens received their much-needed respite from the heat on Wednesday when the city witnessed a slight dip in mercury. To make it better, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has also forecasted possible rain till Friday.

RMC noted that an upper cyclonic circulation lies over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on Thursday.

Further, the weather department added that conditions included thunderstorms and lightning, as well as light to moderate rain in some areas of the city till June 28. “The upper cyclonic circulation and the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts will create cloudy conditions in Chennai. Thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain will occur in some areas for the next two days,” said B Amudha, head, RMC Chennai. “The southwest monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu and vigorous over the western ghats. Orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been issued for The Nilgiris, and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore. Yellow alert (heavy rainfall) was issued for Theni and Tenkasi on Thursday.”

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until June 28, as a moderate to strong westerly wind prevails over the southern peninsular region in the lower tropospheric levels. “Squally weather with wind speed of 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h likely to prevail over most parts of east central and adjoining areas of west central, northeast, south Arabian Sea, over Lakshadweep area, off south Gujarat, Konkan coasts, along and off Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal coasts, most parts of northwest and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, many parts of west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal,” said the RMC release.

Erode recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius in TN. Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. The release added: “The maximum temperature in the city goes around 36-37 degrees, the minimum temperature is around 28 degrees. Sky remains cloudy with thunderstorms and lightning, and light to moderate rain is likely in some areas for the next couple of days.”