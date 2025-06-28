Chennai student injured by acid while cleaning school lab; parents demand action

CHENNAI: A shocking incident of negligence has surfaced from a government school in Chennai, where a Class 8 student suffered serious acid burns during a chemistry lab cleanup.

The injured student, studies at the Corporation High School in Chetpet, according to a report in Maalaimalar.

On June 25, the teachers and staff were involved in cleaning the school’s chemistry lab and asked some students to help with the task. Among them was class 8 boy, who became the victim of the accident.

The school staff had tied several chemical bottles into a sack and placed it near the school bathroom.

The student was instructed by teachers to carry and throw the sack outside. As he carried the bundle over his shoulder, some of the bottles broke—including a bottle containing acid. The acid spilled onto his back, causing severe burns.

Reports stated, that the student screamed in pain and began thrashing around.

The staff immediately washed his wounds and applied coconut oil to the injuries. The student was later sent home without proper medical attention and without informing his parents.

The boy's mother, Sandhya, later filed a police complaint against the school management, the principal, and the involved teachers.

The boy is currently undergoing intensive treatment at Kilpauk Government Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, the parents said, "What happened to our son should not happen to any other student. We want justice and strict action against those responsible."