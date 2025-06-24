Chennai: Stray dogs chase cyclist, bite nine-year-old, injuring both

CHENNAI: From being man’s best friend, canines are now a pedestrian’s nightmare! Not a week goes by without a media report on stray dogs attacking unsuspecting individuals on the streets.

As recently as Sunday, two separate incidents of stray dog attacks, one including a nine-year-old boy, happened in the city.

In one case, the boy was injured after a stray dog attacked him outside his apartment complex in Ramapuram on Sunday night.

The injured child lives with his mother in an apartment on Tiruvalluvar Salai. Police sources said that the injured child, a Class 2 student, is a slow learner.

On Sunday night, when he was playing outside the apartment, a stray dog pounced and bit his leg. Hearing his cries, his mother rushed to his aid and moved him to a private hospital in Nandambakkam where he’s being treated. The mother has filed a complaint with the Ramapuram police.

In another incident, a 38-year-old cyclist suffered an arm fracture after he fell off the cycle, while attempting to flee a stray dog which chased him in Velachery on Sunday night.

The injured was identified as S Anish (38) of MGR Nagar, Velachery. He is a private firm employee. On Sunday night, around 10 pm, he was cycling in his neighbourhood when a stray dog chased him. In an attempt to flee from the chasing dog, he fell off the bicycle and fractured his left arm. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Despite the supposed stringent measures taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, data reveals that 39,259 people have been affected in the past six months by dog bites, with two reported deaths across four major districts of Chennai including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. The rise in cases compared to last year has caused widespread concern among residents.

A recent census reportedly indicated that GCC alone has over 1.80 lakh stray dogs, and veterinarians estimate it could rise upto 5 lakh if neighbouring districts are included.

The growing stray dog population has led to frequent incidents of dogs chasing and biting children, young people, and even two-wheeler riders, resulting in accidents. To address the issue, GCC has established ABC centres in Chennai, where 10-20 dogs are sterilised every day in each centre. Apart from this, rabies vaccinations and parasite removal efforts are underway to mitigate the risks of dog bites.

In nearby districts, however, authorities have been accused of lack of attention on the issue. While Chennai reported 5,970 dog bite cases in the past 6 months, while neighbouring districts recorded double. Among the 4 districts, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram reported one rabies-related death each.

However, activists argue that while bite cases may have decreased, the stray dog population remains high, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk safely. They urged for better efforts from public health departments and local bodies, especially in districts like Chengalpattu, where bite cases are rising.

Selva Vinayakam, director, DPH, said: “If people truly wanted to provide care to strays, they could adopt them, provide shelter and vaccinations, rather than merely feeding them, which can sometimes lead to aggressive behaviour when food is scarce.”