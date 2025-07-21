Chennai: Stray buffalo attacks 12-year-old girl in Anakaputhur

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old schoolgirl was injured after being attacked by a stray cattle in Anakaputhur on Monday evening.

The victim, Ashwini, is a Class 7 government school student and a resident of Anakaputhur. The incident occurred on Monday evening after school, when she was standing near the road along with her friends to cross the Pallavaram-Kundrathur Road.

Police said a stray buffalo, which came running, attacked Ashwini with its horn. On impact, the girl was thrown to the ground, and the buffalo also hit a few parked two-wheelers on the roadside.

Her friends who were standing nearby screamed and ran away, and the locals who noticed the incident chased the buffalo away. Ashwini, who suffered injuries, was rushed to the Chromepet GH.

The locals claimed that cattle owners often leave their animals to roam freely on the roads after milking them. These stray cows and buffaloes have been a persistent threat to the public.

The Shankar Nagar police, who visited the spot, have registered a case and are questioning the cattle owner. Residents of Pammal, Anakaputhur, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, and Perungalathur have been complaining about stray cattle attacks for a long time. Despite several complaints to the Tambaram Corporation, no proper action has been taken yet, the residents alleged.