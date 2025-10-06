Chennai: State highways department plans expansion of Sardar Patel Road

CHENNAI: The long-awaited expansion of Sardar Patel Road may finally see the light of day, as the State Highways Department is preparing to invite tenders for the project, which has an estimated cost of about Rs 45 crore.

According to a report in The Hindu, the plan includes two additional lanes, wider footpaths, and the construction of a soundproof wall alongside the Cancer Institute (WIA), aimed at offering relief to patients.

Officials said the project is significant as the road serves as a key link between two of the busiest six-lane corridors that are located in the IT Corridor and Anna Salai. As the area houses several educational institutions, research centers, and memorials, upgrading it to match the width and traffic flow of the adjoining roads has become a necessity, said a senior official.

It may be recalled that the carriageway near the Madhya Kailash junction was expanded earlier, but the remaining stretch from IIT Madras to Anna Salai continues to remain highly congested during peak hours. Officials said the road-widening work will be carried out in two phases with the first phase covering about 1.7 km from IIT Madras to Raj Bhavan, and the second phase extending 0.8 km from Raj Bhavan to Anna Salai.

The design ensures that pedestrian safety has been given special attention, as patients, students, and commuters are often seen walking on the road due to inadequate walkways. Officials also confirmed that the project includes provisions for wider, continuous footpaths.

While the government had sanctioned Rs 6 crore in 2006 for widening the same road, the project stalled after preliminary work since the stretch was under the control of the Chennai Corporation at the time. However, with the State Highways Department now taking charge, the plan is finally moving to the next phase.