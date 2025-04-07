Chennai: Stalker sexually assaults woman on Metro, held

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on a moving Metro train.

The man identified as T Karthik (30) of Tiruvottiyur was employed as a car mechanic, and he had been stalking the woman for days before the incident, the police said.

The woman who was employed at a private firm used to take the Metro train. On March 15, Karthik allegedly sexually assaulted her in the crowded compartment and escaped.

When the woman spotted him again on Saturday, she informed her friends of the incident. They caught hold of him and handed him over to the security personnel at Thousand Lights metro station. He was later arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody.