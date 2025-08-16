Chennai: Stalker attacks girl at home, attempts suicide

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident in Pallavaram on Saturday morning, a 25-year-old stalker allegedly attacked a 14-year-old schoolgirl with a knife before attempting to take his own life by slitting his throat.

The police identified the accused as Selvam of Tiruvannamalai, who had been working as a painter in the Pallavaram area.

According to the police, Selvam had recently proposed to the minor girl, who lived in the same locality, and had been persistently harassing her to accept his advances.

Alarmed by his behaviour, the girl’s parents had stopped sending her alone to school and ensured she was always accompanied. On Saturday, Selvam reportedly barged into the girl’s house and declared to her mother that he was in love with the teenager and wished to marry her.

Shocked by the act, the girl's mother shouted for help. Soon, the neighbours rushed to the spot, but before they could intervene, Selvam grabbed the girl's hand and tried to pull her outside. When the girl resisted and raised an alarm, Selvam allegedly slashed her hand with a knife and immediately turned the weapon on himself, slitting his throat.

The two were taken to Chromepet Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed the girl had suffered only a minor injury. Selvam, however, is in critical condition and was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.

The Pallavaram police have registered a case against Selvam under multiple sections, including provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Further investigation is under way.