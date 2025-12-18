Chennai: Spikes on view-cutters get mixed reaction from the public

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is now installing spikes on the view cutters covering transformers to curb the poster menace in the city. This move has received lukewarm response from the public, as many consider it a danger to pedestrians and a waste of taxpayers' money.

The Corporation commenced installation of view cutters around transformers of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) for beautification purposes six months ago. It stated that view cutters can prevent dumping waste under them and direct public contact with transformers.

However, it later faced logistical issues as many continue to stick posters on view cutters in areas such as T Nagar, Perambur, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam and Tiruvanmiyur.

Abdul Kadhir, a Resident of Periamet, said, "The setting of spikes in the view cutters is a good initiative by GCC, but the public should have civic sense."

Sandhya P, secretary, Federation of Annanagar Residents Associations (FOARA), said, "The Corporation thinks it's an innovative idea. But our people are intelligent enough to beat this, too. Give them time. The civic body should come up with strict rules and heavy fines."

K Raj Kumar of Nungambakkam said, "The spikes to prevent affixing posters may pose a danger to children and pedestrians and possibly a life-threatening situation in some extreme circumstances. Through these initiatives, the Chennai Corporation is wasting taxpayers' money and benefiting more from these contracts."

A zonal-level officer in the Teynampet zone said, "Throughout the city, to control the poster menace in view cutters, we welded the spikes at regular intervals. Out of 317, 157 view cutters are installed in the Teynampet zone. The spikes are installed in the view cutters in Nelson Manickam Road, Valluvar Kottam High Road and several other locations in main and interior roads."