Chennai special sub-inspector kills self

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) with the city police died by suicide at his residence in the Mint police quarters on Sunday. His family members, who were away, returned home and found him dead.

The deceased was identified as S Sivakumar, attached to the Tondiarpet traffic enforcement wing. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was struggling with alcoholism, which led to family disputes.

His wife, Teresa, daughter Gopika, and son Monish went to a relative's house in Madhavaram earlier in the day on Sunday and returned home at night. Their repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, after which they broke the door open and found Sivakumar dead.

Washermanpet police rushed to the spot and moved the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)