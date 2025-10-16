Chennai: Special burns unit opened at KMCH for Deepavali

CHENNAI: With the festival of lights just a weekend away, Health Minister Ma Subramanian opened the special burns ward with 20 beds at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Thursday. He also released a pamphlet on safety while bursting crackers.

Out of the 20 beds, only eight beds have been allotted in the women's and children's wards, and 12 beds have been kept in the men's ward with five ventilators. The hospital's operating theatre will also be kept functional around the clock.

A study was conducted at the Kilpauk government facility on the Deepavali special burn treatment unit and Deepavali burn accident precautions. Special fire wards have been created in medical college hospitals, district head hospitals and regional hospitals. In case of fire accidents, a sufficient stock of necessary medical equipment is ensured.

The minister reiterated the precautions for bursting crackers, like parental supervision, wearing cotton clothes and slippers, having a bucket of water nearby, and using long matches or sparklers to light crackers. "Burst crackers in open, ventilated places. Burst crackers only at intervals. Avoid fabrics like silk and nylon when bursting crackers," said Ma Subramanian. The pamphlet also explains the precautions in detail.