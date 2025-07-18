Chennai: Soldiers tear down temple extension on army land

CHENNAI: Tension gripped the Meenambakkam Kulathumedu area on Thursday after armed military personnel forcibly halted construction work and demolished a partially built structure meant for expanding the Karumariamman temple located within a defence establishment.

Around afternoon, approximately 20 armed soldiers arrived at the temple site and asked the priest, 80-year-old Sankar, who authorised the expansion work. Local residents gathered at the site were heard screaming "Don't demolish it! Please stop!" However, ignoring their tearful pleas, the soldiers proceeded to demolish the construction.

Using rods, spades, and a cutting machine, the troops reportedly tore down the cement concrete foundation pillars that had been erected to a height of about 20 feet. They demolished the nascent structure, clearing the site entirely. Witnesses said the soldiers brandished their weapons to warn the people against obstructing their task and chased away the locals who tried to intervene.

Defence authorities have consistently denied permission for any new construction or renovations within this area, citing its ownership. However, priest Sankar initiated the temple expansion last week using donations from the community, and the work had progressed to the foundation pillar stage.

After the military action caused heightened tension in the neighbourhood, local police arrived at the scene and dispersed the distressed crowd.

Residents expressed deep concern over the sudden and forceful demolition of the temple structure they had helped build.

The reasons cited by the military personnel focused solely on the lack of official permission for the construction, they said.

Built in 1975, the Karumariamman temple is situated on land owned by the Defence establishment in Meenambakkam Kulathumedu.

The area is also home to over 100 families who have been living in huts for more than 60 years, reportedly possessing ration cards, electricity connections, and voting rights.