Chennai: Soil dumping endangers fishers at Kosasthalaiyar

CHENNAI: Even as the state highways department expedites the construction of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road connecting Mahabalipuram and Ennore Port, fishermen in the Ennore region have raised concerns over the dumping of earth inside the Kosasthalaiyar river to facilitate the construction of a bridge for the project and alleged that the structure impacts the flow of the river as well as their livelihood.

Fishermen from Kattukuppam, Mugathuvarakuppam and Sivan Padai Kuppam traditionally fish in Velamaram Paadu, the spot where the bridge has been constructed.

T Desappan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said that the bridge works were completed, but the earth and debris dumped to facilitate construction were yet to be removed.

"The Highways department dumped earthen materials in the river in January despite our opposition. We protested against the move and managed to stop the dumping for two months. Now, the dumped materials have affected the normal flow of the river," he said.

Meanwhile, in a representation to the authorities, RL Srinivasan, a fisherman activist, pointed out that the narrow opening has increased the speed of water flow, and the movement of fishermen's boats was affected, causing mishaps.

The activists also alleged that the Highways department has violated certain conditions laid down by the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA). As per the conditions, the fishermen community should not be affected due to the project under any circumstances. The project should not affect the water flow and should not damage the ecosystem, it had said.

An Environment department official said that based on the complaints, the Tiruvallur district administration, under which the villages fall, has been directed to take action on the issue.

Under the Peripheral Road project, a link road from Northern Port Access Road (NPAR) to Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetti (TPP) Road has been created to the Buckingham Canal and the Kosasthalaiyar river by the new bridge with a length of 2.8 km (including ramps on two sides).