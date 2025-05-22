Chennai: Sluggish SWD work cripples Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A prolonged and sluggish storm water drain project in Old Washermenpet has plunged the bustling Tiruvottiyur High Road into chaos, triggering severe traffic snarls, business losses, and water supply disruptions, with residents and traders accusing the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of apathy.

The two-month-long construction, aimed at upgrading drainage infrastructure, has left key stretches of the road dug up, blocking customer access to over 2,000 shops lining the commercial artery.

“Our shops are completely cut off. The work has dragged on endlessly, crippling our livelihoods,” lamented a grocery store owner, echoing the frustration of merchants ranging from small vendors to large showrooms.

Traffic congestion has spiralled daily, with no traffic police deployed to manage vehicles navigating the cratered roads. “The GCC dug up multiple sections but left them unfinished for weeks. Navigating this stretch mess is a nightmare,” said a motorist stuck in a gridlock.









Credit: Nitteshawar

An auto-rickshaw driver warned of impending chaos: “If this pace continues, traffic will grind to a halt after schools reopen next month. This area has five schools!”

Compounding woes, a damaged Metro Water pipeline, which ruptured during drainage work, has left parts of the locality without water for a month, forcing residents to rely on sporadic tanker supplies. “We’re running pillar to post for water in peak summer,” fumed a resident.

SRP Rajan, North Chennai (East) president, TN Traders Federation, slammed GCC’s inertia, and lamented: “We’ve raised countless complaints, but there’s zero urgency to expedite the work.”

When contacted, a Metro Water assistant engineer acknowledged the pipeline issue, and said: “We halted supply to prevent contamination and are repairing it. Tankers are deployed as a stopgap, and repairs will wrap up soon.”

As tempers flare, residents demand accountability and swift resolution, urging authorities to prioritise public convenience over bureaucratic delays.