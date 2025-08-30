Chennai: Site engineer tries to stop construction material theft; robbed of cash at knifepoint

CHENNAI: Sembium police have arrested two persons who robbed an engineer at a stormwater drain construction site at knifepoint when the latter tried to stop them from stealing iron materials from the site.

The incident happened on Vadivel Street in Perambur on August 28. The site engineer, Raman (36), working with a contractor, noticed the accused stealing iron materials from the site. While Raman tried to apprehend them, one of them fled, and the other person, whom the engineer caught, took a knife and threatened him. He took Rs 2,250 from Raman and fled the scene.

Sembium Police registered a case and arrested serial offenders Selvakumar (26) of Pulianthope and Prashanth (26) of Vyasarpadi. The duo has half a dozen criminal cases against them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.