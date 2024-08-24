Chennai-Singapore flight delayed following technical snag

CHENNAI: Air India flight which is set to depart from Chennai Airport on Saturday morning was delayed by one & half hour due to technical snag.

When the passengers were about to board the flight, the pilot noticed a technical snag and informed the ATC.

The passengers were informed that the flight would be delayed for a while and they were made to wait in the waiting hall.

However, since there were no updates, the passengers became angry and started to argue with the airline staff.

The airport officials visited the spot and held peace talks with the passengers and arranged snacks for them

Later at noon, the fault was rectified and the flight departed from Chennai at 1.00 pm after a delay of one & half hour.