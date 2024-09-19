Chennai-Singapore Air India Express flight delayed for second day in row

CHENNAI: An Air India Express flight from Chennai to Singapore was delayed by six hours for the second consecutive day, causing significant inconvenience to 170 passengers.

The delay was caused by the late arrival of the flight from Singapore, which was supposed to reach Chennai at 6:30 AM today. As a result, the departing flight to Singapore was also delayed.

The Air India Express flight to Singapore was originally scheduled to depart from the Chennai International Airport at 1:40 AM on Wednesday (September 18). However, due to a technical issue, the flight was delayed by nearly 9 hours and eventually departed at 10:35 AM, causing significant distress to the 174 passengers onboard.

Today, for the second consecutive day, the Singapore-bound flight scheduled to depart from Chennai at 1:40 AM was delayed by over 6 hours and finally took off at 8:05 AM. The delay was attributed to the late arrival of the return flight from Singapore, which was supposed to arrive in Chennai at 11:40 PM last night but only landed at 6:30 AM today.

Air India Express reportedly informed passengers via text messages about the delay, explaining that the flight departing from Chennai would be delayed due to the late arrival of the inbound flight from Singapore.

However, many passengers did not receive this information and arrived at the airport around 11:00 PM as usual, only to face long hours of waiting and discomfort.