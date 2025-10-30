Chennai: Serial offender cons 72-yr-old woman; held

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a 72-year-old woman in Kotturpuram. The incident occurred on October 21.

The victim, Neela of Chitra Nagar, was approached by the accused, Sundar of Moolakothalam, who claimed that his employer, who is leaving abroad, was hosting a feast at his residence and offering Rs 600 each to guests.

Believing him, Neela got into his autorickshaw. Outside a house, Sundar asked her to go in, leaving her handbag behind, and said he would wait. As she walked a few steps, he fled with the bag, which contained Rs 4,000 and identification documents.

Based on her complaint, Kotturpuram police traced and arrested Sundar, recovering the stolen items. Investigations revealed that Sundar is a serial offender with five pending cases in Semmenchery and Maduravoyal police stations.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.