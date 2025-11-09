Chennai: Serial drug trafficker among 4 held for meth possession

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a person previously convicted on drug trafficking charges and a woman, have been arrested by the Nungambakkam police for methamphetamine trafficking.

The arrested were Warren Craig Ghani (29) of Kelambakkam, Tahira Nihal (26) of Choolaimedu, Lakshmi Narasima Rao (27) of Ashok Nagar and Sriram (28) of Vadapalani.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of synthetic drugs within Nungambakkam police limits, the ANIU (Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit) coordinated with the local police and maintained vigil at Lakshmanan Street in Mahalingapuram on Sunday morning.

The police noticed the four accused and rounded them up. As they gave evasive replies, police searched their belongings and found 45.5 grams of methamphetamine, 190 grams of OG ganja, five LSD stamps, 2.3 grams of MDMA tablets, and 18 grams of hashish oil. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The probe revealed that Warren Craig Ghani was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2019, along with three others, after he was caught transporting about 2 kg of Hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, the Anna Square police arrested two absconding accused from West Bengal, where they were hiding. Police said that NBWs were issued against Vinoth (34) and Balaji (32) as they skipped trial. They were arrested in April for possession of 20 kg of ganja.