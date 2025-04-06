Chennai: Sellers on railway platforms overcharge soft drinks

CHENNAI: With soaring temperatures, the demand for water and other cold drinks has increased in the city. But certain sellers in railway stations in Chennai are overcharging for these, thereby violating the consumer rights.

When DT Next visited Central, Mambalam and Park stations and asked the sellers the cost of soft drinks, the amount they quoted was Rs 5 higher than MRP.

When asked about the extra charge in Mambalam, the staff said it was a mistake on their part, and went back to quoting MRP. In other places, there was only silence from the vendors.

“Even Rail Neer, the drinking water sold by railways, is sold at a higher rate. Rail Neer costs Rs 15/litre but is sold at Rs 20. Passengers must check the MRP before buying it, and railways must conduct proper inspection to end such issues,” said K Baskar, secretary, Tiruvallur Railway Passengers Association.

In most cases, passengers are in a rush to catch the train, and hence ignore the MRP and pay the price they are quoted. Vendors take advantage of this, and charge higher rates.

The maximum retail price (MRP) is the final price that also includes the tax. In India, charging more than MRP is illegal under the Legal Metrology Act of 2009, which also mandates clear display of MRP and other details on the product.

“Charging any amount higher than MRP violates consumer rights. There are also instances when the MRP print has been covered with stickers or the print has been removed from products,” pointed out J Jayakumar, a consumer activist. “The departments must ensure that the displayed rate is charged and must conduct inspections regularly, and not only when complaints are raised. Consumers must also be educated about their rights as many are still unaware about MRP.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, “The issue will be looked into. If anyone is found charging more than the MRP, action will be taken against them.”