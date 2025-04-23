Chennai sees sharp fall in gold prices post all-time high on April 23

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 2,200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 9,015 on Wednesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,120.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has dropped and is being sold at Rs 72,120 per sovereign on April 23 (Today).

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

Gold price over the last five days:

22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

Silver price over the last five days:

22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110