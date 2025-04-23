Begin typing your search...

    Chennai sees sharp fall in gold prices post all-time high on April 23

    Planning to buy gold today? Check out the latest gold rates in Chennai before you head to the jewellers

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 April 2025 11:00 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 2,200 per sovereign, with a gram costing Rs 9,015 on Wednesday. A sovereign now costs Rs 72,120.

    On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

    On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400 — a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

    After a continuous rise over the past few days, the price has dropped and is being sold at Rs 72,120 per sovereign on April 23 (Today).

    Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 111/gm.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    22.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 74,320

    21.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 72,120

    20.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

    19.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,560

    18.04.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 71,360

    Silver price over the last five days:

    22.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    21.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 111

    20.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    19.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

    18.04.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

