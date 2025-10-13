Chennai: Security beefed up in T Nagar to aid Deepavali shoppers

CHENNAI: In view of Deepavali festivities on October 20, Greater Chennai Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public who are expected to congregate in large numbers in commercial hubs like T Nagar, Purasawalkam, and Washermenpet areas for shopping.

On Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police (south), N Kannan, inspected the security arrangements and inaugurated two new police assistance booths at T Nagar.

Eight temporary watch towers have been set up at T Nagar, from which police personnel will be monitoring the crowd with binoculars on a rotational basis. Two temporary mini control rooms and temporary help desks have been set up in T Nagar.

Besides existing CCTV cameras, 90 more CCTVs, three drone cameras will aid in monitoring the crowd, and 16 public announcement systems have been set up to address the crowd.

Since October 1, 200 police personnel, 100 Armed Reserve (AR) and 100 home guard volunteers too have been posted on security detail at T Nagar, police said.

Women are urged to wear scarves to prevent chain snatching. Mufti policemen and women will be deployed in crowded areas to prevent crimes, and 108 ambulances and fire engines are in place to attend to any untoward incident, if any.

Helpline nos: (89399 77649, 91504 72278)