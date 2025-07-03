Chennai: Screening of one-min film on disability from July 7-10

CHENNAI: Solely focusing on persons with disability, an International Disability Film Festival, where all India one-minute film competition on disability, will be screened from July 7-10 at Sathyam Cinemas.

Ability Foundation, a national cross-disability organisation in Chennai, made the announcement that jury members will be music director AR Rahman, actor Simran, lyricist Madhan Karky and screenwriter Mohammed Shams Aalam Shaikh along with international para swimmer and Tinkesh Kaushik. “All screenings are free with four shows daily.

Seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Registration is mandatory at https://forms.gle/2fTfNm3LUrnSCAWa9,” noted the foundation's press note. “Makers can screen their film and register in the given form. With themes varying every year, this year we have selected films on disability.”

This year’s international line-up includes titles such as Upside Down (Italy), Ab, Bad, Khak, Nan and Abrash (Iran), Zomervacht (The Netherlands), Ania z Piekielnika (Poland), Dancer (Mongolia), and Working Differently (UK).