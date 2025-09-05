Chennai sanitation worker rewarded for returning lost gold chain

CHENNAI: Clara, a sanitation worker in the Greater Chennai Corporation at Adyar zone, set an example of honesty when she found a one-sovereign gold chain while on duty a couple of days ago. Instead of keeping it, she immediately handed it over to the police.

Moved by her gesture, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin invited Clara and her family, felicitated them with gifts, and praised her for her honesty. He also assured that Chief Minister MK Stalin, upon his return from the UK, would personally meet and felicitate her, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Friday, Chennai Mayor R. Priya presented Clara with a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on behalf of the Corporation. Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and Deputy Commissioner Jayaseelan were also present during the event.