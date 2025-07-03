Chennai: Sanitation, water-related works to begin in GCC-run schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has proposed to upgrade and renovate various schools functioning under the local body with the purview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) related works including restoring toilets, water supply and sewerage pipelines.

As a part of the WASH campaign and integrated urban flood management for the Chennai-Kosasthalaiyar basin project, the local body has floated a tender for Rs 96 lakh to upkeep the works in 66 Corporation schools and 7 urban primary health centres.

“The goal is to establish 49 new toilets, complete repair works of 6 toilets, and 37 new urinals, undertake new plumbing and drain works proposed in drinking water facilities at 66 locations and 108 new hand-wash facilities,” said a GCC official. “Similarly, several hand-wash facilities and reverse osmosis drinking units will be set up in 17 UPHCs across the city limit.”

The successful bidder should carry out the works in compliance with the specifications of central public works and simultaneously embark the electrical, sanitary and other services. “The GCC has fixed 549 days as the deadline to finish the work after undertaking the project,” the official added.

According to tender documents, the contractor should prepare a plan for the execution of works, which includes procurement of material, excavation, commencement of concreting, before starting of the works. He/she should submit the planning (Survey, Construction, Quality control, and Commissioning) within 10 days after signing of agreement and take necessary approvals for the work.