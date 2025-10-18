Chennai: Sale of monthly bus travel passes extended till October 24

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has extended the sale of monthly travel passes till October 24, 2025, for the convenience of passengers, according to a statement issued by the MTC Managing Director on Saturday.

The MTC issues various categories of monthly passes every month, including the Rs . 1,000 and Rs . 2,000 unlimited travel passes valid for one month from the 16th of the current month to the 15th of the following month. Normally, these passes are sold between the 7th and 22nd of every month. The monthly concessional passes are sold from the 1st to the 22nd, while the 50% student concessional passes are available from the 1st to the 13th at all designated MTC ticket counters.

Since the days between October 17 and 22 are expected to witness high demand due to the weekend holidays and the upcoming Deepavali festival, the MTC has decided to extend the sale of the Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 passes, including the MST, SCT, and TAYPT categories, for two additional days, on October 23 and 24.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this extended sale period to purchase their passes, the release added.