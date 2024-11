Chennai - Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express rescheduled on Nov 20; check details

CHENNAI: Train no 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.20 am on November 20 will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 am and will be regulated for 30 mins enroute (late by 1 hour) in view of engineering works In Katpadi Yard, said a Southern Railway press note.