Chennai: Robber arrested for chain snatching 3 days after release on bail

CHENNAI: Within three days after his release from prison on bail, a robber went back to his old way, and snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Ambattur on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ajith Kumar of Murugambedu near Ambattur. Police arrested him on Friday, and recovered the stolen gold chain from him.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday. The complainant, Ruda Bhagwam Das (65) of Vijayalakshmi Puram, was walking home after purchasing groceries, when Ajith trailed her in his motorbike and snatched her gold chain.

Ambattur Police registered a case and perused the CCTV footage from the area to zero in on the suspect. Ajith was produced before a magistrate court, and remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said that Ajith has multiple chain-snatching cases against him in Ambattur and Tirumullaivoyal areas under the Avadi Police Commissionerate. He was out on bail only last Tuesday.

In another case, within the Fort police limits in Chennai, police arrested a 19-year-old for snatching an iPhone from a guest worker on Island Grounds. The complainant, Rahul Kumar (27) of Bihar, is engaged in construction work on Island Grounds.

On June 29, he went to sleep with the phone by his side and woke up to find it missing. After investigations, Fort police arrested Dheena (19) of Annai Sathya Nagar.