Chennai RGGGH gets equipment worth Rs 42 lakh to treat cancer, chronic pain

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated the Radio Frequency Ablation Machine at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital worth Rs 42 lakh for treating cancer and chronic pain.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said, “The Radio Frequency Ablation Machine has been installed for treating cancer and chronic pain. Since 2013, relief treatments for severe pain caused by cancer and joint pain have been provided in the anaesthesiology department at RGGGH. Chronic pain refers to pain that persists for over three months in one specific area, including pain in the hands and legs. Diseases like arthritis in the bones and joints, or pain caused by cancer, can lead to fatigue in daily life, insomnia, and emotional distress.”

So, the newly installed RFA can provide relief without any side-effects to any part of the body, in cases where pain cannot be controlled through medication, pills, or injections. This treatment is provided using a fluoroscopy, which is an advanced form of X-ray.

“Approximately 50-60 patients can benefit from this treatment every month. If such a treatment were offered in private hospitals, it would cost a patient between Rs. 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh. However, with the equipment provided at RGGGH, this treatment is being offered free of charge through the Pain Relief Centre in the anaesthesiology department,” the minister added.

Subramanian also stated that an awareness campaign on leprosy was conducted from January 31 to February 15 across TN. The health department conducted the leprosy case detection campaign from February 13-28 to screen cases, which would be identified and treated.

As many as 133 rural blocks and 27 urban areas will be covered this year in 37 districts. During this screening, leprosy cases will be identified and treated suitably. It is noted that 18,192 searchers in 133 rural blocks and 4,332 Searchers in 27 Urbans will be doing intensive door-to-door screening in the next two weeks.