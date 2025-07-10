Chennai: Residents to protest lack of way for pedestrians on Manali Express High Road

CHENNAI: Ward councillors and residents of Manali have announced a protest on July 23 challenging the work of increasing the height of the median on Manali Express High Road by the National Highways Authority of India, as it has failed to provide service roads for easy access, and also denies access to pedestrians to cross the road.

Councillor R Jayaraman (CPM), Ward 4, stated: “NHAI is undertaking the work without considering the people residing in the areas at both sides of the road. The centre median work is being done along the Manali Express High Road – from Sathyamoorthy Nagar to Ennore Express Road.”

Since both sides of the Manali Express High Road have more than 5 bus stands, residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar, TKS Nagar

and Jothi Nagar have opposed the NHAI’s work of establishing a median. “It does not leave room for people to cross the road to catch buses as it’s their primary mode of transportation,” he pointed out. “If the centre median is constructed without space, how can school kids cross the road?

Further, since there is constant movement of heavy container lorries that go to the harbour, road safety is another concern as no there is no U-turn or service road established here.

“Lack of a turn and service road has caused many accidents and related fatalities too,” he added. “I’ve several representations to the Chief Minister cell, Mayor, NHAI and traffic police, but no action was made in this regard. We’re left with no option other than to protest on the road on July 23.” A senior NHAI official told DT

Next that a proposal was sent to the Union government to establish service roads. “Establishing a U-turn, signals and other safety measures has to be consulted with the Avadi traffic police. It’s only after their inputs can we decide on that aspect,” he averred.