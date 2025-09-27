Chennai residents complain of waterlogging and contaminated water in several neighbourhoods

CHENNAI: With the onset of the monsoon just around the corner, locals residing in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, have expressed the difficulties they face every year as the local bus terminus floods during the rainy season.

According to a The Hindu report, several people in the area noted that the situation has worsened, as they are forced to wait outside the waterlogged depot to board buses, and despite raising the issue repeatedly, MTC authorities have turned a blind eye to their complaints. Locals said petitions to raise the surface of the depot and to construct a stormwater drain have also fallen on deaf ears.

Following the complaints, MTC officials admitted that repair work at the Kannagi bus terminus has been put on hold due to certain financial constraints, and they are focusing on upgrading the Perumbakkam terminus located nearby. The authorities also promised to take steps to raise the surface area of the terminus to prevent flooding.

In a separate issue, residents of Chitlapakkam claimed that they have been receiving poor-quality piped water from the Tambaram Corporation. They alleged that when they sent samples of the water for lab testing, it was confirmed that the water contained chemical compounds. The locals also complained that despite repeated petitions to improve the water quality, the civic body has not taken any action so far.