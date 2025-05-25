Chennai: Residents blame Metro Rail work after balcony collapse injure 3

CHENNAI: Three people, including an elderly couple, were seriously injured after a balcony collapsed in a residential apartment in Chennai, allegedly due to ongoing Metro rail construction in the area.

The injured couple, who sustained head injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Royapettah Government Hospital, according to Thanthi TV.

Residents claim that the building had developed cracks over time, which they believe were caused by the nearby Metro rail work.

Despite raising complaints with the Metro authorities and a site inspection by officials, no action was reportedly taken to address the concerns.

Following the balcony collapse, the families of the injured have filed a complaint against the Metro rail administration, alleging negligence. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.