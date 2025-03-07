Chennai records year’s hottest day with mercury rising above average

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced its hottest day of the year on March 6, with temperatures soaring well above the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°Celsius, while Meenambakkam registered 37.7°Celsius. These figures were 3.6°Celsius and 4.3°Celsius higher than the average temperatures for these locations.

Across the state, temperature soared with 11 weather stations registering maximums above 37°Celsius.

Erode is reported as the hottest, peaking to 39.2°Celsius, around 3°Celsius above normal levels.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that maximum temperatures will remain 2-3°C above average in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu until March 10. Dry conditions are expected to persist over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until March 9.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a health advisory following the Meteorological Department's forecast of temperatures higher than normal over the next few days.

The advisory stresses the need for extra precautions for vulnerable groups, including individuals with heart conditions, infants, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, those with mental health issues, and people with pre-existing health conditions.