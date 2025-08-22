Chennai receives good rains with thunderstorms on Friday morning

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai including Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, OMR received good rains this morning.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that moderate thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely to continue in the morning at one or two places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The early morning rain caused waterlogging during the morning rush hour, and the flow of traffic was affected in some areas.

"The storms in the sea are triggering new storms in Chennai, like Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam are getting intense spells now. More parts of the city can get these rains as new cells are formed inland," said Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John in his early morning social media post.