Chennai rains: Viral infections, fever cases surge in city

CHENNAI: Following the recent rains, there has been a sharp spike in the number of viral infections and fever cases in government hospitals.

Influenza, viral fever, malaria, leptospirosis and other viral infections are being reported often. Doctors caution that children are particularly susceptible to these illnesses, and advise parents to take extra precautions.

The symptoms are high fever, chills, cough, throat infection, body aches, headaches and fatigue. The dry cough that takes about two weeks to recover is a very distinct symptom this season.

“All types of viral infections have been increasing in the last one month, and the recovery period particularly for throat infections after the fever is taking longer. Patients are experiencing irritation and difficulty in swallowing, which is because of the damage to the nerve-endings by the virus. So, it’s important that people with respiratory illnesses and kidney or liver diseases take precautions to avoid getting infected,” opined Dr S Chandrasekhar, HoD-General Medicine, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

He added that consumption of food and water outside must be avoided, as the season favours food and water contamination. GH doctors stated that most dengue patients were recovering successfully but the cases would surge in the coming days.

“There is no outbreak currently but it’s important to stay cautious as the numbers can increase. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk of complications. Most cases are recovering with standard treatment. Fever cases are under control and it’s not alarming, but there’s a seasonal rise in fever cases,” explained Dr Leo David, dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Officials of the State Health Department stressed on the importance of basic hygiene and isolation to control the spread of infections. A senior official from the department said that handwashing, keeping the surroundings clean and use of masks are important in preventing infections.

“After the cases of COVID-19 reduced, the use of masks has declined. You must use a face mask to prevent viral infections,” said the official. “Even family members who are infected must wear masks and isolate themselves to prevent the transmission of the infection. Seek medical care instead of self-medication to identify the illness correctly and avoid any complications.”