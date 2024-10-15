Begin typing your search...

    Chennai rains: Southern Railway announces helpline numbers for passenger queries

    Passengers can contact the above helpline numbers regarding clarifications on train departures and arrivals, said a Southern Railway note.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Oct 2024 9:22 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-15 04:18:51  )
    Chennai rains: Southern Railway announces helpline numbers for passenger queries
    X
    Representative Image of helpline

    CHENNAI: In view of the heavy rain forecast in Chennai, the Southern Railway of Chennai division has announced the following helpline numbers,044-25330952 & 044-25330953, to facilitate passengers' queries about train operations.

    Passengers can contact the above helpline numbers regarding clarifications on train departures and arrivals, said a Southern Railway note.

    chennai rainmonsoon rainsHeavy Rainsouthern raiway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick