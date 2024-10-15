Begin typing your search...
Chennai rains: Southern Railway announces helpline numbers for passenger queries
Passengers can contact the above helpline numbers regarding clarifications on train departures and arrivals, said a Southern Railway note.
CHENNAI: In view of the heavy rain forecast in Chennai, the Southern Railway of Chennai division has announced the following helpline numbers,044-25330952 & 044-25330953, to facilitate passengers' queries about train operations.
