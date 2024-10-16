Chennai rains: Provide Rs 1,000 honorarium to volunteers, TN BJP urges DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Wednesday appealed to the ruling DMK government to provide Rs 1,000 as honorarium to the volunteers for their tireless contribution to the Greater Chennai Corporation during the heavy rains.

Pointing out their contributions to the rescue and relief work in the Chennai city and its suburbs, BJP state spokesperson A N S Prasad said, "Tamil Nadu government should provide Rs 1,000 as honorarium to economically backward volunteers and recognize their services with a 'Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Warrior' certificate."

This initiative will provide employment opportunities to daily wage workers during this rainy season and enable the government to utilize their services during emergencies, he noted.

He also urged the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to replicate Greater Chennai Corporation's volunteer initiative across Tamil Nadu.