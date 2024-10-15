Chennai rains: Perambur, Kolathur bear the brunt; receive 160 mm rain in just 12 hours

CHENNAI: The alert was for orange, which indicates chances of 115 to 204 mm rains. But what was in store for parts of Chennai, including Perambur and Kolathur, was much worse. In just 12 hours from midnight on Tuesday, Perambur received a whopping 165.3 mm rain while it was 158.1 at Kolathur.

This is just for 12 hours till noon on a day when the situation is expected to get progressively worse. And the worst may yet be in store, as a red alert has been sounded for Wednesday, when Chennai and its neighbouring districts are expected to face the actual wrath of the monsoon.

According to the data released by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, eight of the thirty stations in Chennai reported around 120 mm or above.

The concentration of the rainfall was highest in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) and Ambattur (Zone 7) where all four stations (two each in each zone) reported more than 120 mm rain in just 12 hours from 12 midnight to 12 noon on Tuesday.

Curiously, the least rainfall was just 20.1 mm in Alandur station, though it was much higher at Mugalivakkam (85.5 mm) and Meenambakkam (88.2 mm) in the same zone (Alandur, Zone 12).

While the average rainfall at all 30 stations in the 15 Chennai Corporation zones was 99.8 mm, and 12 of these stations recorded more than 100 mm rainfall.