Chennai rains: MTC buses come to the aid of air passengers

CHENNAI: In view of heavy rains, MTC operated buses to the Chennai airport for domestic and international arrival to pick up passengers after receiving many complaints about the demand for cabs and auto rickshaws.

Since Monday night, passengers in the Chennai airport have been having problems booking taxis and autos since the prices got surged due to rain. Soon the passengers were demanding the government to look into the issue, and following that, from Tuesday night, the MTC started to operate buses to the Chennai airport arrival and pick up the passengers directly from the airport. More buses were operated to Kilambakkam, Koyembedu, and Parrys Corner.

These were not special buses and the regular route buses, which went inside the airport to pick up and drop the passengers.

Earlier, a few years ago, this bus service was available in the Chennai airport, but later, due to some reasons, the services were stopped. Now the passengers were happy that bus services were available at the airport, and they claimed that it would be very helpful if the government operated buses to the airport regularly and not only during the rain.