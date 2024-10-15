Chennai rains: DMDK office doors open for those affected, says Premalatha Vijayakanth 

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Tuesday criticised the DMK government for not fully completing the drainage works in the state and causing an unsafe situation for commuters during heavy rains, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

"In the past four years that DMK has been in power, they always make tall promises of completing 96 per cent of the works but till date, the drainage or metro works have not been completed," she said, while citing news reports of an incident where three people fell into an open drain and lost their lives.

Premalatha also requested the state government to involve the electricity board in relief works and ensure that all complaints of power cuts, ripped power wires uprooted power poles are attended to immediately.

She also said that the doors of the DMDK office in Koyambedu here would be open to those affected.

"People can take refuge in our office. Food would also be distributed to the needy there. All DMDK functionaries and cadres have been instructed to carry out relief works in necessary areas," she added.