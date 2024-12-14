Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Dec 2024 9:18 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-14 05:21:24  )
    Chennai rains: Cops break car window, rescue man from floodwater
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Chennai police rescued a person trapped inside a car, which was swept away by floodwaters, breaking the vehicle's window amid heavy rains in Maduravoyal.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the car was carried away as floodwaters surged over the road bridge.

    To rescue the trapped individual, police secured a rope to the car and used a JCB machine to pull it to safety.

