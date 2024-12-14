Begin typing your search...
Chennai rains: Cops break car window, rescue man from floodwater
To rescue the trapped individual, police secured a rope to the car and used a JCB machine to pull it to safety.
CHENNAI: Chennai police rescued a person trapped inside a car, which was swept away by floodwaters, breaking the vehicle's window amid heavy rains in Maduravoyal.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the car was carried away as floodwaters surged over the road bridge.

