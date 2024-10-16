Chennai rains: Bulk buying of essentials empties shelves in shops

CHENNAI: The red alert in Chennai and neighbouring districts left many residents helpless, as supermarkets and grocery stores in several areas ran empty of essential food items.

Denizens lamented on Monday morning that even before the rains set in, shops had run out of stock of vegetables, bread, milk, eggs, and other items.

D Pavithra in Aminjikarai said, “Everything was sold out. Nothing I needed was available. There were no vegetables, milk, or bread, and it was too crowded in the store.”

In Kolathur, grocery stores were out of bread and milk on Monday night, as “many purchased them in bulk”, said shopkeepers. A supermarket in Vepery kept certain limits of purchasing items so that it was available for everyone.

Essential items went out of stock even on online platforms on Monday. The next day, they were shown as non-deliverable due to the rain. Market areas in Choolai, Egmore and Pattalam recorded less footfall with traders complaining about poor sales, but there were brisk sales at supermarkets due to online sales.

Many residents also raised the issue through social media platforms like ‘X’ about the scarcity of food items. An ‘X’ user said, “I visited at least 12 vegetable shops in locations such as ECR, OMR, Tiruvanmiyur, Velachery, Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam on Monday evening. Every single one of them wiped clean in south Chennai including the bigger brands.”

Even the sale of meat and seafood was affected after Tuesday morning. “Poultry and mutton sellers had many customers but stocks ran out by 10 am as the arrival of poultry from western districts got delayed,” explained Mohammad Jamal, a trader in Periamet. “The Pulianthope slaughterhouse was functioning as usual on Tuesday morning. However, meat supply is likely to be affected on Wednesday if it keeps raining like this.”

Several stalls in Chintadripet wholesale fish market remained closed due to rains and there was less catch. “The supply of mud-crabs from Pazhaverkadu and Kovalam areas was also hit and exports will be affected due to poor stock supply,” pointed out K Prakash, who works in a seafood export firm in Venkatesa Gramani Street, Chintadripet.