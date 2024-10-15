Chennai rains: Boats kept on standby as precautionary measure in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, Chennai has been witnessing heavy downpour over the past two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted continuous rains for 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram etc.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tambaram corporation has ramped up its preparedness efforts with several boats on standby.

During monsoon season, areas in Tambaram located near the Adyar River including Sasi Varadhan Nagar, Samathuva Periyar Nagar, CTO Colony, Kishkindha Street, Amudham Nagar, Kannadapalayam etc get inundated with water and look like an island.

In a precautionary effort to rescue people in these areas, six boats with 10 fishermen onboard from Kovalam have been kept on standby.

Moreover, the railway ground in Tambaram has been allocated for people to park their vehicles safely.